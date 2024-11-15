I don’t understand why Arsenal would extend Leo Trossard’s contract – Do you?

If I asked you to name two Gunners who are likely to be on the chopping board when the transfer window opens, I am almost certain you would mention Leandro Trossard.
Trossard has had a dreadful league year so far; he simply hasn’t been his usual self.
Since joining Arsenal in the winter of 2023, we’ve looked to him whenever we thought a game was slipping away, as he’d always force game-changing goals to get us over the finish line.
Trossard, the game changer, has been MIA this season. The Belgian international has lost his impact of late. He went from being a goal-scoring contributor to becoming a passenger on this Arsenal team.
In 15 games, he has two goals and one assist. Some have stated that he is struggling because he is not playing in his preferred position (left flank); he has been used as a 10 (or false 9) in recent weeks, but wasn’t he supposed to be versatile? In actual fact, when he first arrived at Arsenal he told us that playing as a Number 10 was his favourite position!
Others have argued he’s nothing more than a supersub, and perhaps he can rediscover his spark in that role. But amidst this, there’s a feeling that if a team comes calling for his services, he better be sold.
After the summer transfer market closed, Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad reportedly bid for Trossard, but Arsenal declined. Well, it was recently reported that the Saudi club is willing to give £40 million for the Arsenal forward during the winter transfer window.
Arsenal was said to be preparing for Trossard’s departure, with West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus being considered a replacement. As many anticipated Trossard’s departure and Kudus’ arrival, an intriguing development has emerged.
Trossard’s current contract is set to expire in June 2026, but the Gunners want to extend it. According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, “talks are ongoing” between the club and the 29-year-old. The ex-Brighton is, as per the journalist, considered a cog in Arteta’s initiative; I don’t know about you, but that baffles me.
Additionally, the O’Rourke report further reveals Arsenal is desperate to avoid losing an attacker while hunting for reinforcements.
Personally, I believe the winter transfer window was an excellent opportunity to sell Trossard; it is unlikely that the Belgian will ever achieve elite form on a consistent basis, especially with another dynamic winger hopefully to join, and Ethan Nwaneri vying for a place in the squad.
Nah no more scape goat, we should be focusing on collaring the big pretender.
You’re only looking at the recent run of games. He made some important contributions before that, this season. His recent form is poor, but that doesn’t make him a poor player. He’s probably the best finisher at the club tbf – saka is probably the only other who’s reliable in front of goal, and trossard scores a wider variety of goals.
He better regain his form quickly other wise there is no need of extending his contract which will block a possible replacement
Just because he is having a bad period doesn’t mean he is a bad player. He will come good with hard work and practice.
Currently, the whole team is underperforming, so with due respect, your remarks are insensible.
reuzy,
Who is your comment referring to. I’m just curious.
The article writer most likely.
Thank you HH,
I had a moment of brain freeze there.😂
SJ,
You say Trossard will come good with hard work and practice.
I bet there are Arsenal fans thinking the same thing about Jesus, and we’re still waiting.
And while I agree that Trossard’s having a bad spell and that it can happen, the harsh reality is if your at a big club you can’t afford to be performing below the level required for long.
You need to earn a new contract, not be rewarded for failure with a new contract.
But unfortunately, this is what Arsenal seems to have become. They never seem to learn, just look back over the last few seasons to see players on ridiculous contracts, who barely got any game time. (In other words, stealing a living, basically).
You have a fair point. Jesus dropped in quality after his first injury but with strong will and hard work he can still regain his form.
However, Trossard has not gotten any injury so it’s just form. Except he is playing through an injury that the medical team has not found out. Form is temporal, Class is permanent.
I am not happy with his current form but I won’t judge him for it yet. I believe he will come good especially with the reintroduction of Odegaard.
They should move Jesus, Zinchenko and probably Matinelli on first. They were great and contributed significantly to the rise of Arsenal in the last four years, but I think it’s time to move on from them.
Martinelli is a special talent who is a latest regressing player under Arteta. I am beginning to think our best performing players do so in spite of Arteta not because of him.
HH,
I’m beginning to enjoy some of your comment’s more and more. Especially the one’s on a certain Arteta.
I have to be careful though, as Admin Pat has warned me on my thoughts on the genius that is Arteta.
So, just be careful or you to could become a target. (In case you haven’t picked up on it, I’m saying this with a large dose of sarcasm).
DEREK
I actually called you out for spouting lies to fit your Anti-Arteta agenda. I have no problem with anyone having a fair opinion based on football reality, but only based on truth. As in “you’ll upset the Arteta loveys, who think that Arsenal have the best squad in the league, bar none.”
But if you want to know the rules for commenting on Just arsenal, there is a link at the bottom of each post linking to the original post. Please read carefully….
Admin Pat,
You talk about truth.
After bad performances, this Manager spouts on about how proud he is of the boys. Even when they’ve performed terrible in the game.
So, don’t talk to me about the truth. As Arteta try’s to pull the wool over the fans eye’s constantly. (I believe the word you would be looking for is Lies).
DEREK, are you telling me that all managers tell the media what he is going to say to his players in the dressing room?
You seriously don’t believe that do you?
He says what he has to say because he is obliged to speak to the media.
You are just calling him a liar because you have very trollish agenda which is looking to be aimed at dividing the fans.
Admin Pat,
I’m not trying to divide anyone, people can make up their own minds I’m sure.
And yes he will say things differently to them in the dressing room, I would hope.
But stop coming out with all this clap-trap, of how proud he is of them after what has clearly been a terrible performance. What’s there to be proud about.
He’s done this on countless occasions. But I’ll give you just one example.
Last season’s away game at Newcastle where we lost to what admittedly was a very dubious decision by the officials.
But going into that game, Newcastle were riddled with injury’s, and this joke of a manager came out after the game and said how proud of the team he was that they competed well.
And remember, this was against an injury ravaged side. And we only had one attempt on goal the whole game by the way, to then have to listen to the drivel that came out of this man’s mouth was hard to take.
So, please don’t accuse me of trolling him, or that I’ve got an agenda against him. Because I haven’t.
As far as I’m concerned when he comes out with these completely false statements after games, he’s just treating the fans like idiots, and is insulting there intelligence.
I may have more respect for him, if he just said it how it really was, instead of his usual trying to defend the indefinable.
Derek
Do you recommend slagging of the team in public? Wouldn’t that go down like a cup of cold sick? Publicly shamed? I’d be worried if he told them how proud of them he was back in the dressing room afterwards
Arteta is not genius at least for now. Out wingers have regressed under him
Derek,
I have been put into moderation twice or thrice for matters unrelated to Arteta.
I have been on this site since Arteta appointment in 2019 and I have seen only two people get banned and they were the biggest pro Arteta you could find on this site.
As a matter of fact one of them was banned three times under three different accounts and usernames.
Though I find Pat is usually soft towards pro Arteta fans (there were times when you could not criticize Arteta without 6 of them ganging up on you until Arteta’s failure to win trophies fed them their humble pies and they toned it down) he is fair in his moderation.
Arteta should give away Jesus for free like he did to players he did not sign to free up wages.
Jesus wages will get us a very good and useful striker. I still find it hard to believe (as I did the first day he signed for us) that the club agreed to those wages.
And Trossard is still an important player for Arsenal and one of the best transfer business Arsenal did in recent years.
short memories, the super sub last season that got Arsenal loads of points
having a bad patch at the moment contributed to by Odegaard absence
let’s reserve judgement on Trossard and the rest of the team at xmas after a sustained patch of Odegaard back and near full strength availability, and hopefully no more stupid red cards
again ultra short memories regarding red card impact on this season, cost us at least 5 points (2 wins, 1 draw became 2 draws, 1 loss – from the point red card shown)
Trossard a culprit for one of them
5 points makes an absolutely huge impact on the PL table and Arsenal PL title hopes
endless wailing about strikers would not have changed the 3 red cards and consequential dropped points one bit
Arsenal1886,
What he did for us last season, is totally irrelevant now. I do believe I’m right in saying that it didn’t lead to any trophy’s did it.
Some one jog my memory.
we are barely 3 months in to this season, which has been mishap ridden, wait until xmas to judge is what I saying, timely too because only then in winter window can Arsenal actually act
“didn’t lead to any trophies” condemns the whole team, so by that rationale Saliba can forget a new contract and good riddance to Real
nonsense
back to Fantasy Football
Arsenal1186,
No Saliba puts in good performances in most games, therefore earning a possible new contract if and when offered.
somehow your icon seems fitting
so does mine
It’s not hard to understand, he is a perfect squad player. Most fans seem to understand that our main problem, and the biggest reason for not yet competing on the highest level, is the lack of squad depth. We need more versatile players good enough to start when required. We must stop running our best and most important players into injuries. Arteta needs a better squad with more players he trust. It’s hard to find players that takes a really good team like Arsenal to the next level, you can’t have world class players on the bench, but they must be good enough to play and also accept the role they fill, just like Trossard.
This is why I can’t stand sensationalism. People just seem to be reactionary. Surface level visionary.
🤦♂️
The fickle fanbase strikes again, a few bad games and its cries of sell him, get him out, same with the manager, certain posters have little respect for what he’s done and doing for Arsenal, but already it’s Arteta out, unbelievable!
There is also a business side that must be considered as well. ESR transfer is a great example. Good player with injury concerns, but the transfer fee was profit and we have to balance the books.
Trossard cost 27 million, and if we again get offered 40-45 million I think we should sell.
That fee could have got us Kudus the first time, now look at his rumored fee.
40 million or so can bring in a good player for rotation, maybe even compete for starts in time. The scouting personnel, if they are worth their weight, can have identified players to come in and contribute.
I think it’s really hard to judge a player over the last couple of games where we have had to shuffle things around so much, must be hard to find any rhythm.
I would like to see a few more games with our normal starting 11 before passing judgments.
With that said, with the amount of money these guys get paid, I do understand the “we should expect more” point of view.
I don’t think the writer understands football. Trossard has had a couple of bad games this sesson and he says he should go. Does he not understand quality. Is the writer so shallow, he is judging him on a couple of dodgy games. Not the bigger picture. And he should ask, Why not only Trossard but a good few of our players have regressed, including Raya, Martinelli, Haverz, Saliba and others not preforming. Should we get rid of them?
I thought that running down contracts was not in the club’s interest
I’m sure Trossard will get over his lapse. I know this is probably daft, but he looks seriously tired (in his face) rather than physically.
Trossard is quite targeted by thé manager Pat, so there could be little contract extension.