I don’t understand why Arsenal would extend Leo Trossard’s contract – Do you?

If I asked you to name two Gunners who are likely to be on the chopping board when the transfer window opens, I am almost certain you would mention Leandro Trossard.

Trossard has had a dreadful league year so far; he simply hasn’t been his usual self.

Since joining Arsenal in the winter of 2023, we’ve looked to him whenever we thought a game was slipping away, as he’d always force game-changing goals to get us over the finish line.

Trossard, the game changer, has been MIA this season. The Belgian international has lost his impact of late. He went from being a goal-scoring contributor to becoming a passenger on this Arsenal team.

In 15 games, he has two goals and one assist. Some have stated that he is struggling because he is not playing in his preferred position (left flank); he has been used as a 10 (or false 9) in recent weeks, but wasn’t he supposed to be versatile? In actual fact, when he first arrived at Arsenal he told us that playing as a Number 10 was his favourite position!

Others have argued he’s nothing more than a supersub, and perhaps he can rediscover his spark in that role. But amidst this, there’s a feeling that if a team comes calling for his services, he better be sold.

After the summer transfer market closed, Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad reportedly bid for Trossard, but Arsenal declined. Well, it was recently reported that the Saudi club is willing to give £40 million for the Arsenal forward during the winter transfer window.

Arsenal was said to be preparing for Trossard’s departure, with West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus being considered a replacement. As many anticipated Trossard’s departure and Kudus’ arrival, an intriguing development has emerged.

Trossard’s current contract is set to expire in June 2026, but the Gunners want to extend it. According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, “talks are ongoing” between the club and the 29-year-old. The ex-Brighton is, as per the journalist, considered a cog in Arteta’s initiative; I don’t know about you, but that baffles me.

Additionally, the O’Rourke report further reveals Arsenal is desperate to avoid losing an attacker while hunting for reinforcements.

Personally, I believe the winter transfer window was an excellent opportunity to sell Trossard; it is unlikely that the Belgian will ever achieve elite form on a consistent basis, especially with another dynamic winger hopefully to join, and Ethan Nwaneri vying for a place in the squad.

