I don’t understand why Bukayo Saka wasn’t nominated for the EPL Player of the Year

On Thursday, May 9th, the nominees for the Premier League player of the season award were dropped.

Bukayo Saka’s absence from the nominations must have taken most Gooners by surprise.

Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are among the nominees, along with Phil Foden and Erling Haaland from Manchester City, Alexander Isak from Newcastle, Cole Palmer from Chelsea, Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa, and Virgil Van Dijk from Liverpool.

It’s really surprising that Bukayo Saka, who’s had his most prolific run this season with 16 goals and 9 assists, didn’t make the list.

The Top 10 players in the Premier League this season according to @FotMob ratings. 1) Rodri – 8.11

2) Saka – 7.98

3) Fernandes – 7.83

4) Foden – 7.80

5) Palmer – 7.74

6) Rice – 7.69

7) Salah – 7.67

8) Haaland – 7.66

9) Odegaard – 7.62

10) Trent – 7.61 pic.twitter.com/UXXEAFnRCQ — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) May 9, 2024

If there’s a season where Saka has really stepped up, it’s definitely this one. Most Gooners would agree that this season has been the one where the Englishman has made the biggest impact.

Despite his nomination for the Premier League Young Player of the Season Award, he has outperformed a few players in the running for the PL Player of the Season Award. Bukayo clearly outperforms the majority of those nominated for the senior Premier League player of the year, don’t you think?

Despite his lack of recognition (which his lack of nomination is), fortunately some of us Gooners are confident in his abilities.

Despite dealing with hip and Achilles injuries, he consistently puts up impressive numbers, even when defenders constantly gang up on him. He doesn’t mind being kicked to pieces and puts in defensive work like a fullback. And most impressively he extremely rarely misses any game at all.

Bukayo Saka — a Star Boy for a reason.

Sam P

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.