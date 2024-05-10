I don’t understand why Bukayo Saka wasn’t nominated for the EPL Player of the Year

On Thursday, May 9th, the nominees for the Premier League player of the season award were dropped.
Bukayo Saka’s absence from the nominations must have taken most Gooners by surprise.
Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are among the nominees, along with Phil Foden and Erling Haaland from Manchester City, Alexander Isak from Newcastle, Cole Palmer from Chelsea, Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa, and Virgil Van Dijk from Liverpool.
It’s really surprising that Bukayo Saka, who’s had his most prolific run this season with 16 goals and 9 assists, didn’t make the list.
The Top 10 players in the Premier League this season according to @FotMob ratings.
1) Rodri – 8.11
2) Saka – 7.98
3) Fernandes – 7.83
4) Foden – 7.80
5) Palmer – 7.74
6) Rice – 7.69
7) Salah – 7.67
8) Haaland – 7.66
9) Odegaard – 7.62
10) Trent – 7.61 pic.twitter.com/UXXEAFnRCQ
— Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) May 9, 2024
If there’s a season where Saka has really stepped up, it’s definitely this one. Most Gooners would agree that this season has been the one where the Englishman has made the biggest impact.
Despite his nomination for the Premier League Young Player of the Season Award, he has outperformed a few players in the running for the PL Player of the Season Award. Bukayo clearly outperforms the majority of those nominated for the senior Premier League player of the year, don’t you think?
Despite his lack of recognition (which his lack of nomination is), fortunately some of us Gooners are confident in his abilities.
Despite dealing with hip and Achilles injuries, he consistently puts up impressive numbers, even when defenders constantly gang up on him. He doesn’t mind being kicked to pieces and puts in defensive work like a fullback. And most impressively he extremely rarely misses any game at all.
Bukayo Saka — a Star Boy for a reason.
Sam P
If we are to be honest with ourselves, Saka hasn’t been exceptional this season his been above average at best. He started the season off form due to being overworked, he only sparkled occasionally all season and hasn’t entirely been consistent. What he needs is a winger who’d offer him rest and challenge him to elevate to the next phase of his career.
he’s*
It doesn’t matter🙄. Nominations don’t win titles. Get over it Sam P.
OT: Has Dan set the predictions for this week’s games.
Saka has not been as exceptional this year compared to last year. I have not seen the consistency compared to his teammates.
Sorry, but he simply can’t compare to Rice this year. Rice has had an impact AND consistency to go with it.
Rice is above Saka in that aspect, and most honest Gooners will admit that, except for fan boys or those who play favorites.
Perhaps an argument can be made regarding Odegaard, but he has been brilliant ever since Dubai. He is relentless over 90 minutes, never stops attacking or pressing, what an engine!
Saka has seemed tired and hasn’t been as electric as in previous seasons. He needs a deputy to challenge him and provide rest when he is tired. Duberry would have been a good assistant (and free) but Arteta’s failure in incorporating the academy players comtinues. He’s now thinking of leaving. I hope he stays. I think Nelson is also good but just can’t get his footing with the very rare occasional game time.
There will be more games next season hence better preparations need to be put in place to manage Saka and the rest to avoid fatigue towards the end of the season. The Champions League will have more games plus we should purpose to win either FA or Carabao. The Euros will further limit the amount of rest and preseason some players will get.