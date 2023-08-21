Why is Leandro Trossard never in Arsenal’s starting line-up

Many things have perplexed Arsenal fans this season, one of which is why red-hot Leandro Trossard isn’t starting.

The ex-Brighton star has flare and finesse and has been a standout performer for the Gunners when on the pitch, but he is too often found warming the bench even when the stakes are high.

Against Nottingham Forest, Gooners couldn’t help but wonder when the final whistle blew in yet another encounter with Trossard absent from the starting XI: why the hesitation to unleash such a strong attacking force, after he had single-handedly won Arsenal the community shield the week before when he levelled versus Man City to send the game to penalties and prevent the Citizens from winning 1-0?

Is Trossard not starting a tactical riddle that only Arteta can solve, or is there anything in training at Colney that the public isn’t aware of? Nonetheless, based on what we’ve seen of the Belgian, I’m sure many will recall instances when Arsenal’s offence lacked the cutting edge — that last instant of brilliance in attack that Trossard so readily gives. With a group brimming with potential, the absence of a player capable of changing the course of a game becomes more perplexing with each game.

Arteta knows best, and perhaps his hesitation to start Trossard is calculated to save him for critical occasions, such as Champions League and Cup games, to guarantee he stays an unpredictable wildcard off the bench.

Ultimately, the mystery surrounding Leandro Trossard’s game time will surely be revealed sometime in the future.

Daniel O

