‘I don’t want him back’ – Arsenal urged not to re-sign former players

Kevin Campbell has told Arsenal that they have to look forwards, not backwards, after reports linking us with former players.

As we look forward to the upcoming transfer window, two former Gunners could well be up for sale in areas we should be looking to strengthen, both currently plying their trade with Juventus.

With Bernd Leno reported to be a possible departure from the Emirates, and with Martin Odegaard set to leave the club at the end of his loan deal, you can’t help but consider the return of one or both of Aaron Ramsey and Wojciech Szczesny.

Campbell insists that he doesn’t want the goalkeeper back, but urges the club not to look back.

“I don’t want him back,” Campbell told the FootballInsider.

“He has gone away and done very well wherever he has been but I do not like to go back.

“I like to look forward and I think there are other goalkeepers we should target in the summer.

“The legacy of a goalkeeper coming in who can make the spot his own is important. When you come back to the club it is always difficult, especially at Arsenal.

“His first spell at Arsenal wasn’t amazing, let’s be honest.”

I don’t personally feel like Szczesny got a fair shot at being our number one, and despite some minor errors which can be expected from inexperienced goalkeepers, he was mostly worthy of the role.

The story around the time was that he was dropped for David Ospina because he was caught smoking in the changing rooms, which may well be why he has ended up at Juventus, with former Arsenal forward Nicklas Bendtner admitting to the BBC(via JuveFC) that sort of thing was normal in Turin.

While Campbell wasn’t directly talking about Ramsey, you can’t help but believe his comments would also count for the Welsh midfielder, but I would personally love to have both back in the squad ahead of the new season.

Patrick