I don’t want Ivan Toney at Arsenal, even if his price is dropped to 40-50 million

Ivan Toney price drop, is it worth it?

It’s no secret that Arsenal was looking into bringing in Ivan Toney and in the summer it was clear that Brentford were looking for at least 100 million for the English striker. Since then, Arsenal’s interest seemed to have cooled off and although he is a well sought after striker, interest from other clubs seems to have cooled off also. With that, it’s being reported that the price of the striker has dropped and almost halved to around 40-50 million.

With that big price drop, does that mean Arsenal will go back in for the striker and show interest? Maybe. He is a great player and knows exactly how to find the back of the net, and with him already being accustomed to the Premier League, it does make the transition stage easier. He could fit in well in this already thriving team and make us a more potent team when going forward.

Coupled with the fact that he could be used to help ease the pressure on Gabriel Jesus, he would give us two dynamic strikers at our disposal. With all the injury issues that Jesus has faced, it gives us a great back up who will no doubt score a lot of goals, and with the squad we already have, I think he would fit in seamlessly into the system Arteta has been able to build in the past few months.

But, having said that, I personally don’t think Toney is good enough for the levels we are trying to get to and have got to in the past few seasons. I think we need to invest in a younger, upcoming striker for the future. Toney isn’t old, at 28-years-old he’s killing it and still has plenty of years left in him, but for me, I think we should splash out on a striker that is going to give us at least 5 good seasons and will continue to improve and get better.

When you look at the options for a striker these days, pickings are slim. There’s only a few out and out strikers available on the market and they don’t come cheap, but if we can invest in someone who’s young and fits the criteria that Arteta and the club are looking for, I think it’s a win-win.

Yes, that comes with its own risks and means we would probably have to be patient with whoever we buy, but I do think it will be worth it in the long run. Toney is reportedly cheap now but he also comes with a lot of baggage and a lot of ego and for me, I just don’t think he will work well under a manager like Arteta with that type of attitude.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

