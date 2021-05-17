“I don’t want to flee here” Arsenal man rubbishes rumours of wanting to leave

Bernd Leno has appeared to commit his long-term future to Arsenal after reports suggested he would leave the club this summer.

The German has come under fire for his inconsistent performances in this campaign as Arsenal struggle to achieve their seasonal goals.

He faced competition for his place from Emi Martinez at the start of the campaign, but he won after the Gunners kept him and allowed the Argentinean to join Aston Villa.

Leno hasn’t looked like the right choice compared to the new Villa man, but Arsenal has continued to keep faith in him.

The Gunners will sell some of their current players in the summer and they agreed to allow David Luiz to leave them when the transfer window reopens.

It seemed that Leno would follow the Brazilian through the exit door, but the German has now appeared to deny those rumours after saying that he has no plans to leave the Emirates, for now.

He told Sport1: “ I don’t want to flee here, I feel good and want to be successful again with Arsenal! Arsenal are a big club, which is extremely underestimated in Germany, there are many Arsenal fans all over the world.

“I still have a two-year contract and hope to play in the Champions League again with Arsenal. It is also clear that at some point in my career I want to do something different. So far I’ve played for two clubs. Maybe I’ll get the urge to play in another league again. Maybe in the south. But there is time, I’m still getting to the top goalkeeping age. But my focus is on Arsenal FC.”