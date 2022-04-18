“I don’t want to hear that” Pundit slams Arteta over his goalkeeper praise

Mikel Arteta praised Fraser Forster for his heroics, which denied Arsenal the chance to score in their match against Southampton at the weekend, but Darren Bent is not interested.
The Gunners missed so many chances in the game with Forster proving too good to be beaten by Mikel Arteta’s men multiple times over.
The game ended in an eventual 1-0 defeat for the Gunners, a third consecutive loss for them, and it wasn’t what they needed.
Arteta believed if not for the heroics of the man in goal, his team could have at least scored a goal, but Bent claims he allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who could have netted in that game, to leave, so he has no excuse.
The former striker tells Talk Sport: “I don’t want to hear that their keeper was outstanding and ‘we should have scored’. Put the ball in the back of the net. You sold Aubameyang for nothing and let him go, and he would have scored a chance [in that game].”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Forster was in great form, but we should have taken some of the chances we created, and that is where a top striker comes in.
Without Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette, it was almost impossible for us to get a win from that game, and that is exactly what happened.
We would still struggle in other matches if the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe don’t rediscover their scoring boots.
Madrid has told Ancelotti that he has to sell players if he wants to buy this summer. That is Real Madrid, the richest club. At Arsenal, Arteta is allowed to recommend that players be paid to go, and point out the players he wants to sign as though there is a probably a Saudi Arabian secret PIF we’re operating, like we’re playing football manager
When you look at our total goals scored this season, it looks like every keeper we played against has been super! Let’s not even try to paper over the cracks please! Our attack is as strong as straw houses in an hurricane!