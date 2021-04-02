“I don’t want to play in Europe anymore” Torreira sends come and get me plea to South American giants

Lucas Torreira looks set to leave Arsenal in the summer and the Uruguayan appears to send a come-and-get-me-plea to his dream club, Boca Juniors.

He has always said he dreamt of playing for the Argentine giants and would love to turn out for them one day.

His time in Europe has been going downhill for some time now as he struggles for playing time on loan at Atletico Madrid.

The Spaniards look unlikely to keep him on after his current loan spell and he would probably not get another chance under Mikel Arteta when he returns to Arsenal.

He has a long-standing interest from the Serie A where the likes of Fiorentina and Torino have been linked with a move for him.

However, following his mother’s death from covid-19 recently, the former Sampdoria man appears to be fed up with life in Europe and now wants to be closer to home.

In a recent interview, he declared that he wants to play for Boca Juniors and not for another European team.

‘It’s not a crazy decision because of my mother. I have always said that I want to play for Boca. I’m dying to play for Boca and I will always say it” a tearful Torreira told ESPN Futbol Club Argentina on Thursday as quoted by Mail Sport.

‘The night my mother died, one of the first to hear the news was my agent. I don’t want to play in Europe anymore, I want to play for Boca.

‘I want to be close to my family. My father, crying, told me that it was time to play for Boca. I always liked Boca, I’m yet to experience La Bombonera, it’s something that I have deep inside me and I have to indulge myself.

‘Hopefully things become clear soon, I have to go back and focus on Atletico. I’m more than proud, I’m calm, my team-mates have supported me.

‘I have to be there, no matter how much it hurts, as there’s a month and a half of competition left. Hopefully, I can end up winning La Liga.’