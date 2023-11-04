I expect Arteta to go back to a full strength Arsenal XI today – Here’s my predicted line-up

My predicted line up vs Newcastle
Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will be traveling to face off against Newcastle United this afternoon at St James Park, Arsenal currently coming off a bad loss to West Ham, and Newcastle coming off a win against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup. This game is set to be a big one for both teams and will be a challenge for Arteta and his squad. After the disappointing loss against West Ham I’d expect Arteta to go back to full strength, here’s how I expect Arsenal to line up.
In goal I think Raya slips straight back into the number one slot. Ramsdale had a pretty poor game against West Ham and I think Arteta will want to continue building Raya’s confidence and lately Raya has looked a lot better between the sticks.
In defence I’d go for a back four of Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Saliba and White. We could see Zinchenko instead of Tomiyasu but I expect he was left out mid-week so he would be freshly available for this game against Newcastle. Saliba, Gabriel and White have been pretty solid all season, other than a few mistakes in the last game for White, when they all play together the team is a lot more solid at the back and can read each other’s plays.
In the midfield I’d go for a three of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Jorginho. Odegaard came on for the last 10 minutes of the game against West Ham and managed to bag a goal back and looked like he could be back to his best. Rice for me must start, without him in the middle we looked completely open against West Ham and Jorginho feels like the right choice to help rice stop the attacks through the middle.
In attack, I’d go for Eddie Nketiah in the middle and Bukayo Saka and Martinelli on the wings. Both Saka and Martinelli were rested against West Ham and I think that was primarily to keep them fresh for this game against Newcastle, both with a lot of pace and we might need it against Newcastle’s backline. Nketiah in the middle, he had a great game against Sheffield United but didn’t look as onto it in our match against West Ham, but I’d expect him to get another start. We could possibly see Havertz there but because Arteta hasn’t used him there often yet, I doubt it.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
——————————————–
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Is Eddie Howe, the elephant in the room? His team has fire and power. And not spent an absolute fortune.
Yes, the Magpies seems to be a properly run club, even though wash with a whole pisspot load of mone, they don’t throw money at players as the Citizens initially did.
But Arsenal needs a New Managing director to contain the gaffer impulsive targets.
Marina Granoskaia a lady that would be perfect to eliminate impulsive spending and run the club with great financial disciplines.
We are down to bones again as a direct result of poor planning
———————–Raya
—White—–Saliba—–Magahlase–Tomi
————-Eleney —‘—Rice
—–Saka—‘–Odegaard—‘–Martinelli
——————Havertez
The big German has to leads the line is this tough away encounter
Yes, I’d start havertz up front in this game
This your “big German” always makes me smile. HAVERTZ is tall not big.
Lol, happy you see the fun side of it, hope today is the day the German international and champions league winner comes alive, as they say class is permanent.
Surely you would expect the £280 ,000 man a week have an hand in the outcome ?
This is a game I’d really consider Tomi at LB and zinchenko in midfield, and asking rice to sit deeper. I think we will need rice’s defensive power more than jorginho’s passing, and zin can contribute more in an attacking sense.
I agree with most of your team selection Daisy, though I think Havertz could well be employed as a false 9 with Nketiah on the bench. Tomi was rested midweek for this game and a far better defender, attacker and passer than Zinchenko in my opinion. I know we beat them there last season and only us and Liverpool have won there since 2021, but even though they have injuries, it will be a very difficult place to get a win this season as Howe has done an amazing job.
Yeah, I also guess that would be our starting line-up today
The team more or less picks itself from the players available. The bench could be more interesting though.
I would like to see Zinchenko in the midfield, on the left side. He plays there for Ukraine and he could give defence splitting passes to the front 3 from that position. Definitely, Tomiyasu takes the LB position as he is a very good defender.
Raya
White Saliba Gabriel Tomiyasu
Odegaard Rice Zinchenko
Saka Nketiah Martinelli
Enjoy.
Trossard for 9