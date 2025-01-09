“I experience Renée as a great leader.” Eidevall backs Slegers for Arsenal Women head coach role

If Arsenal needed assurance that they can trust Renee Slegers to lead their Gunner women to glory, they’ve just received it from their former manager, Jonas Eidevall.

In 2023, Slegers left Rosengard to become Eidevall’s assistant head coach for Arsenal women. Slegers had previously worked under Eidevall at Rosengard and moved to the head coach role there when Eidevall moved to manage Arsenal Women. For a year, the two worked together at Arsenal, and Jonas admits he saw a leader in the Dutch coach, noting her great football knowledge. He expressed his happiness with her work and hopes the club will allow her to continue, a decision he believes is best for Arsenal.

He stated via Aftonbladet, “I experience Renée as a great leader. She has a good foundation of values and strong football knowledge, and it makes me very happy to see the good results and performance that she, the team, and the coaching team have put together. I really hope they see the possibility that they will be allowed to continue. I think that would be the best for the association.”

Jonas, who was recently confirmed as the San Diego Wave coach, emphasizes that it would be wise for Arsenal to trust her to continue her role as manager, as it means the team doesn’t have to start from scratch, and the ongoing project can continue to grow and build further.

“I come from a time in what was then LdB FC Malmö and then Rosengård, which had a stated strategy of always hiring an assistant coach who would then become a head coach,” Jonas added. “It was always based on the philosophy that we wouldn’t have to start from scratch again but could build further.”

That said, some feel Renee might not have what it takes to lead a club as big as Arsenal. However, Jonas insists she has a wealth of experience and shouldn’t be underestimated. He said, “I don’t really know what people are looking for. Looking at other coaches coming into the league, would they have more experience than Renée? She led Rosengård for two years, was the U23 national team coach for Sweden, a scout for both Holland and Sweden’s A national team, and led LB07 during a hugely difficult season. I think it’s sloppy to say that she wouldn’t have much experience.”

If Arsenal Women decision-makers still don’t know who should guide their women’s team, I don’t know what else they need. Renee Slegers has earned the job performance-wise, with 11 games unbeaten (10 wins and a draw), and everyone thinks she deserves a chance, fans and Ian Wright alike. She ought to be confirmed now.

Michelle M

