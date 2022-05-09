“I fancy” Neville predicts the winner of the North London Derby

Gary Neville believes Tottenham will win the North London Derby between them and Arsenal as both clubs battle for a top-four spot.
Spurs dropped more points at the weekend when they drew 1-1 at Liverpool and Arsenal took good advantage of that result to beat Leeds United and move four points clear of their bitter rivals.
Both clubs will face each other next in the most important NLD in a long time.
A win for Arsenal will automatically qualify them for next season’s Champions League.
If Spurs beat them, the Lilywhites will close the gap between both clubs to just a single point.
Former Manchester United defender, Neville believes Tottenham will get all the points when both clubs meet.
He said on his podcast: “I fancy Tottenham on Thursday night. I think they were brilliant last night at Anfield.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is always a good thing when we are underestimated because it takes the pressure off us and puts it on our opponents.
Tottenham has everything to lose in that game, and they could play to our advantage by trying too hard to get the win.
Our players just need to stay focused and stick to the manager’s game plan, and chances will come for us to hurt them.
What ever we do , we should not lose the NLD on Thursday . A draw will mean we pick who we choose to beat between newcastle or everton in the last 2 games. A loss won’t be disaster , but it would mean panic station and lots of pressure on us. I do not know if this young team can handle such pressure. Cross fingers and hold on to belief. COYG.
What’s this guy’s problem? Just won’t stop his hate,i hope we can continuously feed him humble pies,starting from thursday and then clinching 4th or even 3rd spot at the end of the season.
What’s with the hate word being used, the man was just giving his honest opinion on who will win the NLD. I’ve been a Gooner for over 60 years and think it extremely difficult for us to win this game having seen the way they dealt with and deserved to beat Liverpool and we nearly threw the game away against Leeds. That is my honest opinion.
If they set up against us, as they did against Liverpool (4-5-1), then we’re in for a serious uphill battle…IJS
They will certainly bring their A game, as they need to win at all cost, we definitely can’t sit back and absorb pressure, else we loose,
This is a game our front 4 must give everything they’ve got,
Hopefully we win.
Arsenal is winning the NLD.
Tottenham 0: Arsenal 2.
Moreover,Arsenal will finish in the 3rd.position; Chelsea in 4 the. and Tottenham in 5th.
Take it to the nearest bank.
I like Gary Neville and his opinions, i dont always agree with him but he says it how he thinks it is. I dont think he lets his Bias take over too much either. It isn’t awful that he thinks Toots will win and it doesnt matter too much either way, even if he thought we would.