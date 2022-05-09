“I fancy” Neville predicts the winner of the North London Derby

Gary Neville believes Tottenham will win the North London Derby between them and Arsenal as both clubs battle for a top-four spot.

Spurs dropped more points at the weekend when they drew 1-1 at Liverpool and Arsenal took good advantage of that result to beat Leeds United and move four points clear of their bitter rivals.

Both clubs will face each other next in the most important NLD in a long time.

A win for Arsenal will automatically qualify them for next season’s Champions League.

If Spurs beat them, the Lilywhites will close the gap between both clubs to just a single point.

Former Manchester United defender, Neville believes Tottenham will get all the points when both clubs meet.

He said on his podcast: “I fancy Tottenham on Thursday night. I think they were brilliant last night at Anfield.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is always a good thing when we are underestimated because it takes the pressure off us and puts it on our opponents.

Tottenham has everything to lose in that game, and they could play to our advantage by trying too hard to get the win.

Our players just need to stay focused and stick to the manager’s game plan, and chances will come for us to hurt them.

