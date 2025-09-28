‘I feel in a good space’ – Frida Maanum reflects on her start to the season so far

Frida Maanum has been a key player for Arsenal Women this campaign and has reflected on what has been an impressive start to the season individually. The Norwegian was on target yet again last time out, opening the scoring for the Gunners against Aston Villa. Her 10th-minute strike was not enough to ensure victory, however, as the Gunners were pegged back in the dying embers of the encounter resulting in a 1-1 draw.

The goal took her season tally to three, and she has scored in every WSL game barring the goalless draw against Manchester United. She is also joint-second in the WSL top goalscorer list for her efforts. Diving into the statistics, Maanum leads the way for both shots (5.45) and expected goals (1.25) per 90 minutes among midfielders in the WSL so far.

Maanum happy with her form and the fans’ support

When quizzed by Arsenal media about how she feels regarding her solid start to the season, she responded: “I feel good, I feel in a good space, I feel like I have performed the way I want to and help the team, which is the most important thing.

“Like I said, we go again, we love to be here at Emirates Stadium with the fans and we always feel the support, which is brilliant. We need you guys, we always need you and we love to play in front of you here at the Emirates and we know you will be there in the away game against Manchester City next weekend.”

Building on last season’s momentum

The versatile midfielder looks set to continue where she left off last season. She scored 13 goals and registered four assists in 42 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions. Her contributions were also pivotal in their Women’s Champions League run, with six goal contributions in the competition for Arsenal – helping our Gunners to lift the Women’s Champions League trophy to become the Champions of Europe.

As she alluded to in her interview, the Gunners will look to regroup and focus their attention on Manchester City next week. Maanum and Arsenal Women will be aiming to find their winning touch when they meet City on Saturday.

What are your thoughts, Gooners? Can Maanum continue her impressive run of form?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…