“I feel like I’m going to cry.” Wright wishes Arsenal kept this fan favourite

Ian Wright has revealed the one former Arsenal player he wishes was an option for Mikel Arteta now.

The Gunners have signed some quality players in their recent history and one of them was Santi Cazorla.

The Spaniard was a fan favourite and only left Arsenal because of an injury that looked like it had ended his playing career.

But he starred for Villarreal in Spain and is currently in the middle east still playing.

He was one of the best midfielders that Arsenal had in a while and Wright says he wishes the Spaniard was in this team pulling the strings.

The Gunners have some fine options at the moment with the likes of Dani Ceballos, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard offering Mikel Arteta a selection headache, but Wright still reminisces about Cazorla and what he could do for this Arsenal team today.

He said on the Wrighty’s House podcast :

“You know something, you mention Santi there. You just think back to the players that we’ve had and the fact is that we’ve had some players in the past,.

“If we had Cazorla in his pomp now, playing him next to Thomas Partey… I feel like I’m going to cry.”