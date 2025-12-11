“I feel more than ready.” Gabriel Jesus is delighted to be back playing again

Gabriel Jesus has returned from injury, and it is clear that he is delighted to be back in contention for game time at Arsenal. The Brazilian had spent almost a full year on the treatment table after suffering a serious injury at the start of this year. His recovery required patience and caution, and the Gunners made the deliberate decision not to rush him back, prioritising his long-term fitness over short-term availability. There had even been concerns that he might not feature again before the end of the year, making his return all the more significant for the club and its supporters.

Jesus Returns to a Competitive Attack

Jesus was included in the squad for the match against Club Brugge, and his presence was a welcome boost for Arsenal. The men at the Emirates are thankful to have him available once again, particularly as his return adds another dimension to their attacking options. However, the landscape has changed during his absence. Arsenal have strengthened their squad, and the competition for places in the forward line is now more intense than before. Jesus will need to demonstrate his quality consistently if he is to reclaim a regular role in the starting line-up, yet the club remain confident that his experience and work ethic will help him integrate smoothly once more. His return offers Arteta greater tactical flexibility and gives the team additional firepower for the challenges ahead.

Jesus Reflects on His Recovery

Despite the increased competition, Jesus is simply grateful to be back on the pitch after such a long and difficult spell away from the game. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said, “So with 11 months of helping myself and then feeling scared to come back different, maybe with some limitations, just to walk outside and then play with the boys, I am so pleased. I feel more than ready. So, I am here to say God saved my life.” His words capture the emotional weight of his journey and underline the determination with which he has approached his recovery. For Jesus, returning to action is both a relief and a personal triumph, and he now looks ahead to contributing once again as Arsenal pursue their ambitions.

