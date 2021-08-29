‘I feel numb’ Keown reacts to Arsenal’s mauling by Manchester City

Martin Keown has described how shocking Arsenal was in their 5-0 loss to Manchester City yesterday.

The Gunners were hoping to build on their 6-0 win over West Brom in the Carabao Cup last week.

That win was the first time they scored a goal or won a match in this campaign, having previously lost their matches against Brentford and Chelsea.

They started the match against City very well, but as soon as the Premier League champions scored the opening goal, it went from bad to worse for them.

They would eventually concede four more goals and it was a mess to watch and perhaps too much to take in for former Arsenal star, Keown.

He said he felt numb and insisted that there was never a time that Arsenal was truly in that game.

‘I feel numb’, said Keown as quoted by The Daily Mail.

‘I don’t think at any point it was really a game today.’

‘It is becoming a little bit embarrassing,’ the 55-year-old added.

‘Tactically the way we set up is very naive.

‘What are the tactics? I’m left scratching my head at times. It should be simplistic, if it’s difficult for me to understand it, how are the players going to react to all the changes that are taking place?

‘He seems to be flip-flopping between a four and a five. At the moment Arteta isn’t sure and nor are the players.

‘It feels like we have a manager who is conducting an experiment within games. It’s too complex. The goals were comical. This is a really sad day for Arsenal Football Club.’

The Gunners will release some of their players for the next international matches and they will hope they return in better shape.