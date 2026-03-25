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“I feel” Riccardo Calafiori comments on his fitness after scare

Calafiori (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

Riccardo Calafiori has confirmed that he feels in good condition as he prepares to represent Italy during the March international break. The defender has been an important player for Arsenal this season and arrived at the national team camp following the disappointment of the club’s defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

Arsenal will be keen to ensure that all their players return from international duty in strong physical condition. Several players have already withdrawn due to injury, raising concerns about the overall fitness of the squad during this period. There had also been doubts about whether Calafiori would be available for Italy’s upcoming fixtures.

Fitness Boost for Italy

Despite those concerns, Calafiori appears ready to feature. His availability will come as a boost for Italy as they continue their efforts to secure qualification for the World Cup. The defender remains focused on maintaining his fitness and contributing positively when called upon.

He addressed his condition and mindset ahead of the fixtures, emphasising the importance of staying present and focused. He said via Football Italia:

“I feel well, let’s see on the field today, but I’m fine. In such a delicate moment, the key is to always live in the present, enjoy every single moment and focus on one game at a time.”

Managing Fitness and Expectations

Calafiori has experienced injury setbacks during the season, and Arsenal will be cautious about his workload. The club will hope that he avoids further issues and returns without complications, particularly given his importance to their defensive setup.

If he is not fully fit, it is unlikely that the Italy manager will take unnecessary risks, as having players in peak condition is essential for achieving positive results. At the same time, Calafiori will be eager to represent his country and strengthen his chances of playing at the next World Cup.

Balancing his ambition with careful management of his fitness will be crucial in the coming weeks, both for club and country.

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