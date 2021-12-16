“I feel sorry for him” Tuchel reacts to the trouble Aubameyang is in

Thomas Tuchel maintains he had a good relationship with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when they both worked together at Borussia Dortmund.

The current Chelsea boss was Auba’s manager between 2015 and 2017 before the striker moved to Arsenal the following year.

The Gunners have just stripped the Gabonese attacker of their captaincy after a disciplinary breach.

It is not the first time Aubameyang has been in trouble at the club, and this time they took serious action.

However, Tuchel still believes the former AC Milan man is an outstanding player and has a positive character.

He even reveals he would reach out to his former star at some point, although he doesn’t want to get involved in another club’s problem.

‘I will, I will at some point. But, you know, I don’t want to also disturb [him],’ the Chelsea manager said this week via The Daily Mail.

‘I think he was a very important player for me and we had a very close relationship until today. When we meet it’s still always very, very nice.

‘I can only say the best things about Auba as a player and as a person.

‘I feel sorry for him that he’s in trouble. This is not where he should be with his kind of quality and the positive character that he has – and I still believe in that.

‘But I’m not involved, and I’m not involved in what’s going on at his club now, and for this I also want to show my respect [to Arsenal] and not be involved and not judge what is right and wrong.

‘I just have my picture and my relationship with Auba and this is not affected by that.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Auba remains one of the best strikers in England, but he is not leadership material.

In hindsight, it seemed a mistake to have made him the Arsenal captain, but we cannot deny his goal-scoring capabilities.

Hopefully, now that the club has taken the armband from him, he can return to form and score the many goals we all know he is capable of.