‘I have a contact until 2023’ Premier League manager responds to reports linking him to Arsenal job

Thomas Frank has been linked with the Arsenal managerial job as he leads Brentford to an impressive start to life in the Premier League, but he claims he is enjoying his time at the Bees.

His incredible work in turning the London club from Championship regulars to a Premier League campaigner has caught the attention of some clubs, including Manchester United and Arsenal, according to The Metro.

The Dane has heard about the rumours and admits to being flattered by them, but he maintains he has a contract at Brentford which runs until 2023.

He hopes to honour it because he is insanely happy as the manager of the Bees.

However, Frank seems to keep the door open to potentially taking the managerial role at Arsenal when he said, the club needs to come to him if they are serious about their interest and things will move from then.

‘So, I understand that well, but… Arsenal and United. Wasn’t that how it was? I think I read that at some point,’ Frank told Danish publication Bold.

‘It’s very nice, but one thing is rumours, and the other is if they really wanted to contact me. Then we have to take it from there.

‘I have a contact until 2023. I’m insanely happy at Brentford. It’s club that means a lot to me and where I have had great times.

‘I enjoy working with our director of football, owners, players, staff and fans.

‘It’s the club who must come to me, but now we must see what the future brings. I know we have a mutual respect and a good relationship with each other on that.’

Mikel Arteta still retains the backing of the Arsenal board and that will probably be the case until the end of this season.