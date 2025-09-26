‘I have a feeling’ Merson predicts Arteta will drop Arsenal star for Newcastle game

Paul Merson has expressed his admiration for Eberechi Eze and revealed that he would like to see the forward start in Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League clash against Newcastle United. However, he also admitted that he expects Gabriel Martinelli to be the player chosen instead.

Eze has impressed since he arrived at the Emirates, quickly adapting to his new surroundings and making an impact by scoring his first goal for the Gunners in the match against Port Vale. His creativity and attacking flair have added a new dimension to Mikel Arteta’s side. Yet Arsenal boast considerable depth in their squad, and Martinelli, who has often been used from the bench, has also shown excellent form and consistent influence when called upon.

Merson’s preferred attacking line

The competition for places has created a welcome selection dilemma for Arteta as he looks to balance rotation with the need to secure results. According to Sportskeeda, Merson shared his thoughts on who he would select if given the choice. He explained, “I’d play Bukayo Saka, Eze and Viktor Gyokeres as the front-three here but I don’t think Arteta will do that if I’m being honest. I have a feeling Gabriel Martinelli will start instead of Eze. He’s a disciplined player and can be useful with his pace. But Eze is the X-factor, he can unlock defences like he showed it against Manchester City.”

Merson’s remarks highlight the contrasting attributes of the two players. Martinelli brings energy, discipline and speed, while Eze offers unpredictability and vision, qualities that can change a game with a single moment of brilliance.

Arsenal’s attacking depth tested

The availability of Martin Ødegaard further complicates the decision, as his return strengthens Arsenal’s creative options but reduces the likelihood of both Eze and Martinelli starting together. This is precisely the kind of selection challenge managers welcome, as it ensures competition remains high within the squad and provides tactical flexibility across different fixtures.

Regardless of who takes to the pitch against Newcastle, the importance of delivering a strong performance will be paramount. With Arsenal aiming to maintain their momentum in the league, both Eze and Martinelli are expected to play vital roles over the course of the campaign, even if only one of them features from the start this weekend.

