“I have a feeling they will take the three points” Lawrenson predicts Arsenal v Manchester United

Mark Lawrenson has predicted that Arsenal will do the double over Manchester United this season by earning another win over the Red Devils this weekend.

The Gunners secured a nervy 1-0 win over United in the reverse of this fixture at Old Trafford.

It was a tight game, with Arsenal defending brilliantly and winning through a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty.

United hasn’t been the best of teams at home, but they boast an excellent away record in the league.

They haven’t lost any of their last 17 trips and none of their ten in this campaign.

With that in mind, Arsenal will have their work cut out for them against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Lawro admits that United has fine away form, but he thinks that the Gunners will earn yet another win over them.

He said on the BBC: “I am looking forward to seeing how new signing Martin Odegaard slots into the Arsenal midfield because he is arriving at a good moment.

“They have been playing really well of late, ignoring their FA Cup defeat at Southampton last weekend when Mikel Arteta picked a weakened team.

“Manchester United were poor in their defeat against Sheffield United on Wednesday, and we have seen that sort of home performance from them too often this season.

“Away from home they have been much better, but the Gunners beat them at Old Trafford in November and I have a feeling they will take the three points at Emirates Stadium too.

“Lawro’s prediction: 2-1”

A win for Arsenal will get them closer to the top four, a target they had set for themselves at the start of the season.