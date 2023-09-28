“I have just got to” Smith Rowe is ready to keep fighting

Emile Smith Rowe faced some challenges in securing regular playing time for Arsenal this season, but he was included in the team for their EFL Cup game against Brentford last night.

The midfielder had the opportunity to log some minutes on the field and has since shared his thoughts on the intense competition for a place in the Arsenal squad.

Smith Rowe is held in high regard at Arsenal, but his development was hampered by injuries over the past two seasons. Consequently, he faced increased competition for a spot in the team as Arsenal made significant signings to bolster their squad.

Acknowledging the stiff competition for a place in the squad, Smith Rowe has been diligently working to earn his spot back and contribute to the team’s success.

Speaking about his limited chances to play for the club in this campaign, he said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘Being at a massive club like Arsenal, we know there is so much competition.

‘It is always going to be challenging, it is always going to be difficult to cement your place in the team. I have just got to keep believing in myself.

‘Coming back and not quite getting back into the team, I have had to stay strong in my head and try to stay as positive as I can.

‘I think the gaffer has really helped me with that. He was helping me through my injury and often pulled me for chats about how I can be mentally stronger, stuff like that.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe understands how the world of football works and the midfielder just needs to keep working hard on getting back in the team as soon as possible.

Although there are top midfielders at the Emirates, a chance could open up for him soon.

