“I have loftier ambitions.” Piers Morgan explains his “disconnect” from other Arsenal fans

Piers Morgan has attempted to explain why he feels different from most Arsenal fans.

The English TV host hardly appreciates the progress the club is making under Mikel Arteta.

He has remained critical of almost every decision that the Spaniard makes and is now hung up on the decision to allow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave the club.

While most Arsenal fans could see their club making progress under the Spanish manager as they sit on the cusp of finishing inside the top four, Morgan prefers to dwell on the negatives.

He constantly gets attacked by some fans in the comments and has now tried to explain their differences.

The 56-year-old wrote on Twitter: “I think the disconnect I feel with many Arsenal fans at the moment is that we haven’t won the League for so long (18yrs) many of the younger ones genuinely think coming 4th is an incredible achievement worthy of wild excitement & possible bus parades. I have loftier ambitions.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morgan can explain all he wants. One obvious thing is that he doesn’t like Arteta.

The manager has been doing a great job and he could make us a great club again if given time.

However, Morgan has stayed doubtful and cannot see a single good thing to praise the Spaniard for.

Hopefully, when we win trophies, he would become the manager’s supporter.