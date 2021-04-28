“I have secured the funds for it” Ek ramps up pressure on Kroenke to sell Arsenal

With some Arsenal fans thinking that Daniel Ek is yet another billionaire who is all talk and no action when it comes to saving their club from the hands of Stan Kroenke, the Spotify CEO has revealed that he now has the money to buy the club.

The Swedish billionaire wants to rescue Arsenal from Kroenke as the American owner continues to face protests from the fans to sell up.

His decision to join the proposed European Super League has damaged the small reputation that he had among the fans and they want him to leave.

Ek claimed last week that he would buy the team if Kroenke agreed to sell it and naysayers thought it was probably just a publicity stunt.

He has now revealed that he is serious and has even secured the funding to conclude the purchase.

He spoke publicly on CNBC today and reiterated his desire to become the club’s next owner.

“I’ve been an Arsenal fan since I was eight years old,” he said via ESPN.

“Arsenal is my team. I love the history, I love the players and of course I love the fans.

“So as I look at that, I see a tremendous opportunity to set a real vision for the club to bring it back to its glory. I want to establish trust with fan and I want to engage with fans again. I am very serious.

“I have secured the funds for it and I want to bring what I think is a very compelling offer to the owners and I hope they hear me out.”