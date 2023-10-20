“I have so much admiration” Pundit gushes over Arsenal man’s attitude

Chris Sutton has commended Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for his attitude after losing his first-team spot at the Emirates.

The English goalkeeper was a regular starter for the club since his arrival until this season when David Raya was signed from Brentford.

In recent matches, the Spaniard has assumed the number one position, leaving Ramsdale on the bench, waiting for opportunities in domestic cup games.

The competition for the starting goalkeeper position at Arsenal may seem challenging, considering Ramsdale’s strong form during his tenure as the club’s first choice.

Nevertheless, the former Sheffield United player has displayed a positive attitude towards the change and continues to work diligently to regain his place.

‘I have so much admiration for Aaron Ramsdale,’ Sutton said on Mail Sport’s It’s All Coming Up podcast.

‘The way that he’s conducted himself and the way he speaks, I think that he’s brutally honest.

‘Seeing his quotes, it’s all people asking him about England and he’s saying “well, I need to get back into the Arsenal team, first and foremost”.’

He added: ‘He takes everything within his stride and it’s about what he does. That’s what I liked about it. There weren’t any excuses.

Just Arsenal Opinion

One of the things Mikel Arteta looks out for before he signs a player is the individual’s attitude because a disruptive influence will affect the dressing room.

This is why most Arsenal players are role models with their superb attitudes.

