“I have to apologise” Marcel Desailly sends message to Arsenal man

Marcel Desailly has publicly apologised to William Saliba after admitting that he did not believe the defender would reach a world-class level. Saliba joined Arsenal in 2019 but was required to continue his development away from the club through loan spells before eventually breaking into the senior side in 2022. That pathway proved vital to his growth, allowing him to mature both tactically and mentally before becoming a regular starter in north London.

A particularly impressive loan spell at Olympique Marseille played a key role in his progress. Since returning from France, Saliba has established himself as a consistent presence in Arsenal’s defence. His partnership with Gabriel has transformed the team at the back, helping the Gunners reach a new level as they demonstrated their ability to compete alongside the top clubs in England.

Rise to Elite Status at Arsenal

Since cementing his place at the Emirates Stadium, Saliba’s performances have attracted attention from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid. Despite this interest, the defender has remained loyal to Arsenal and continues to focus on his development with the club. He understands that winning trophies will be essential if he is to be considered among the very greatest defenders, yet he is already regarded as one of the finest centre-backs in world football.

Saliba continues to improve, and there is optimism that he could collect several trophies this season. His consistent excellence and growing influence within the team have prompted reflection from former France international Marcel Desailly, who has now acknowledged his earlier misjudgement.

Desailly’s Public Apology

Speaking, as reported by the Metro, Desailly offered a candid apology and praised Saliba’s development. He said, “I have to apologise to William Saliba, because I never saw this level of performance coming. I looked at him when he first joined Arsenal and I didn’t see him becoming a world-class player, that was a huge misjudgement. He has shown leadership, consistency and he has such a high ceiling, we haven’t even seen the best of him yet. I’m so proud of him, especially with how he’s cemented himself into Mikel Arteta’s system and become a crucial player for them.”

These remarks underline just how far Saliba has progressed and how highly his current performances are now regarded.