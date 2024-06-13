‘I have told my representatives” Arsenal target wants future resolved after Euros

Athletic Bilbao winger and Arsenal target Nico Williams has commented on his future, stating that he does not want to discuss it until after Euro 2024.

Williams is one of Spain’s standout players and focuses on helping his national team prepare for the upcoming tournament.

Arsenal has been tracking him closely over the last season, recognising his potential to boost their attacking options significantly.

The Gunners experienced issues with their wingers, as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli struggled on occasions last season. Mikel Arteta lacked adequate alternatives to give Saka the necessary rest during his slump in form in the second half of the season.

Williams could provide the needed depth and quality, enabling better rotation and reducing the burden on key players like Saka. However, despite Arsenal’s interest, Williams has made it clear that he is not considering any transfers, prioritising his commitment to the national team for now.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport: ‘I am very happy at Athletic.

‘It is the club that has given me everything, it is the club that has bet on me 100 per cent. I am very happy in Bilbao and that is what I have to say.

‘I have it quite clear. Athletic is my home, I am very happy and what I want to do is focus on the Euros, which is very important because if you are not 100 per cent in a competition like this, it will pass you by and the rest, I do not know what is going to happen.

‘I have told my representatives that I do not want to know anything until the Euros is over. I am 100 per cent focused and my desire is to win the Euros.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every good player wants to focus on helping their countries at Euro 2024, and we can understand why Williams wants to do the same.

After the competition, there will be time to sort out a move for him if we remain interested.

