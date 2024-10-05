“I haven’t seen in many years.” Dion Dublin enthused by what Arsenal are doing

Dion Dublin was impressed as he watched Arsenal defeat Southampton in the Premier League this afternoon. He believes the team is displaying a new mentality that has been absent for a long time.

Mikel Arteta has strengthened the team both physically and mentally, which enabled them to come from behind to beat Southampton after conceding the first goal.

Arsenal showed their class and determination in a way that has been missing against lesser teams in the past.

After falling behind, the Gunners stepped up their game and applied pressure on Southampton until they found the net.

They eventually secured a 3-1 victory, and it was Arsenal’s winning mentality and determination that impressed Dublin the most.

He said on the BBC Sport:

“Arsenal have got something new which I haven’t seen in many years.

“This horrible side, the grit and determination – they’re all happy to do it and they’ll muck in.

“They have the heart this time and they are hurting from over the last couple of years. ”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We had a brilliant reaction to going behind in the game and our overall performance was impressive on the night.

We will win a lot more games this term, and this could be our year to be champions.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…