“I haven’t watched that much football” admits Arsenal Women’s newest signing, Rosa Kafaji

In the summer transfer window, Arsenal Women signed Rosa Kafaji, one of the most coveted young talents in women’s European football. Top clubs like Juventus and Real Madrid failed in their bid to sign her from BK Hacken.

Much has been said about how destined she is for greatness and Jonas Eidevall has even raved about the superstar they expect her to be. So as we look forward to Kafaji lighting up the Emirates Stadium, one may wonder: As technically gifted as she is and keen to spice her games with tricks here and there, who does she model her game around?

Speaking to The Guardian, Kafaji revealed that she hasn’t watched much TV and doesn’t have many idols, but she likes to model her game after that of former Brazil superstar Ronaldinho.

“Ronaldinho has been an inspiration since I was younger, and that’s who I am trying to play like,” she says. “I want to be creative, have fun on the pitch, try to score, and create chances.

“Something controversial about me: I haven’t watched that much football because I was mostly outside playing,” she says, explaining why she hasn’t got any Gunner Legends as her idol. “So, I didn’t watch much football, but I know Arsenal is a big club that has had some big players—players like Thierry Henry.”

Surely, given the expected exceptional performances this season, we can forgive and understand her decision to dedicate a significant amount of time to honing her craft instead of simply watching TV. After all, Arsenal’s Ben White did admit that he doesn’t watch football, despite his significant impact.

Hopefully she lives up to her expectations; in pre-season she already sold us dreams with her glimpses of brilliance. She’ll certainly be a player who gives us Gooners all the anticipation to watch our Arsenal Women play.

COYGW!

Michelle M

