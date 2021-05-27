“I heard the pop from my knee’ Tierney reveals when he feared he would miss the Euros

Kieran Tierney has revealed how he thought his season was over after he was tackled by James Milner earlier in the year.

Tierney has been one of Arsenal’s best signings in recent seasons and remains arguably their most reliable player at the moment as the Gunners continue to rebuild their squad under Mikel Arteta.

Injuries have limited the games he played for the club this season and the one he suffered against Liverpool appeared more horrific than it turned out to be for him.

The former Celtic man spoke about it recently and said he heard his knee pop after the Liverpool midfielder tackled him hard.

He then feared his season was over which would also mean that he misses the Euros with the Scotland National team.

He said he thought about the fact that he could miss the Europa League final if Arsenal qualified for it and he also feared that he might miss out on Euro 2020.

He said via Sun Sports: “I heard the pop from my knee and it immediately went through my mind ‘Is this bad? Is this my season done?’

“I was worried about it being long term. Arsenal were on course for a European final and I didn’t want to miss the ties we had coming up or the end to the season.

“Then there was Scotland and the Euros. There was everything to play for.”