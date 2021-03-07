“I hold my hands up” Xhaka apologises for his role in Burnley’s goal

Granit Xhaka has apologised to Arsenal fans after his mistake cost them all three points in their game against Burnley.

The Swiss midfielder has been one of the most important players at the club this season and he has been in fine form.

That explains why Mikel Arteta has trusted him as one of the first names on the team sheet.

But mistakes are never too far away from Xhaka and that proved to be his undoing again in this match.

He received a pass from Leno and his attempt to find David Luiz was poor and it went straight towards Chris Wood and deflected off the New Zealander into the Arsenal goal.

Arsenal couldn’t break down Sean Dyche’s men again and ended the game by missing several chances, which made the mistake a costly one.

Xhaka and Leno have been blamed by different fans for the outcome of the game and the midfielder has now taken to his Instagram account to apologise.

He admitted that he was at fault for the goal and insisted that it happens in football sometimes.

He posted an image and captioned it: “I hold my hands up for their goal and I’m sorry for the mistake. That’s football and right now I feel just as frustrated as all of you. #Arsenal #GX34.