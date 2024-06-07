I hope Arsenal have some hidden gems as targets as the current rumours are very uninspiring

Arsenal were as good as they’ve ever been at practically everything last season, but they didn’t win the league. They don’t need to be better next season; they just need to be the best. To be the best in the next campaign, the Gunners certainly need to take advantage of the transfer window.

In that regard, one may wonder whether Arsenal should contemplate buying ready-made top talents, such as superstars like Victor Osimhen, or going for promising prospects who they believe have what it takes to improve the team in the future.

The transfer season has already begun, and while you may not agree with me, I find the current transfer links uninspiring. Unlike the Declan Rice links from last summer, I believe most of the players now linked with a move to the Emirates stadium do not guarantee the team will advance to the next level, as most of these targets are promising prospects who may need time to adapt to the Arteta way, making them a huge risk, and most come with exorbitant fees. Why so? Well, indulge me.

Benjamin Sesko: Great! Height, ball hitting, and pace are his strong points, but other aspects of his game are extremely aggravating. He has to improve his decision-making skills and has a tendency to drift out wide. It’s also unclear whether he joins the attack and takes over from an in-form Havertz. Why spend £55 million on a player who comes in as a backup?

Bruno Guimares: He’s a great player, but £100 million for a 26-year-old makes me uninterested. Rice arrived and became transformative, justifying the club’s investment. However, a year later, after spending £100 million on the midfield, is it reasonable to do so again?

I don’t think Guimaraes is as transformative as Declan Rice. One could pay his £100 million sum and not get what he paid, as has been the case with £100 million plus PL midfield swoops.

Joao Neves: He’s only had one outstanding season in Portugal. Plus, there are concerns about his height given Arsenal’s need for a top midfielder who wins battles, and Neves’ ability to win aerial duels could be an issue. For Neves, who is still a promising prospect, £100 million plus is a huge risk.

Amadou Onana: He’s fantastic, but is he what Arsenal needs? Onana is more of a destroyer, focusing on winning balls while allowing others to create. Arsenal require a player who can manage the tempo and make excellent passes, which some doubt Everton’s star is capable of.

I am not a pessimist, but I hope Edu and Arteta have hidden targets because some of them are simply uninspiring for the prices being mentioned

.

What do you think?

Darren N

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….