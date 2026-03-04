“I hope” Arteta gives injury update on key Arsenal man

Mikel Arteta remains hopeful that Declan Rice will be fit to feature when Arsenal travel to face Brighton later tonight.

The Gunners are preparing for a demanding fixture at the Amex Stadium, a venue where they have encountered difficulties in recent seasons. Arsenal have won only one of their last three league meetings against the Seagulls, underlining the challenge that awaits them. With the margin separating them from Manchester City at the top of the table remaining narrow, every point is crucial at this stage of the campaign.

Rice’s Importance to Arsenal

Arteta is acutely aware of the significance of this encounter and the need to avoid any slip-up. Victory is the clear objective, particularly given the intense pressure from Manchester City in the title race. Rice’s presence could prove decisive, as he is widely regarded as one of Arsenal’s most dependable performers.

The midfielder consistently delivers high-level performances, offering defensive stability and leadership in key moments. His influence on the pitch often provides balance to the team, and his absence would represent a considerable setback. Brighton, who will be aiming to exploit any weakness, would undoubtedly prefer to face an Arsenal side without the former West Ham player in the starting line-up.

Arteta Provides Fitness Update

As preparations continue, Arteta addressed questions regarding Rice’s condition. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said: “I hope [he is available]. He was much better today.

“Obviously, we haven’t really trained because we have only two days to prepare the game. So hopefully, it’s going to be better tomorrow.”

His comments suggest cautious optimism, though the final decision will depend on Rice’s progress in the hours leading up to the match. Arsenal will hope that their influential midfielder is declared fit, as they seek to secure a vital result in what promises to be a closely contested encounter on the south coast.