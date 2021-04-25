I hope Arteta has been saving Martinelli for the Villarreal clash

Arteta must have an issue with Martinelli! (opinion)

It is no secret that Mikel Arteta clearly has favourites at Arsenal, just like a lot of fans we all do have our favourites I am sure. But as a manager, regardless of your personal feelings, it is wrong to have your favourites, and pick them for your team because of that, especially if it does not work out!

It was only a few weeks ago that Gabriel Martinelli played against Sheffield United, did so well – and got a goal. Now people will no doubt say it is only Sheffield but he performed well and showed willingness every time he was going forward, and even did well when defending, he didn’t shy away.

Given the fact that Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang are not fit enough to play, I really thought Martinelli was the best player to put in their place. Yet against Everton, Arteta, for what reason, opted to go with Pepe and Eddie Nketiah (who got the equaliser against Fulham last week), yet for me didn’t impress in either game.

I only hope for Gabi’s sake, that Arteta used him as a sub because he will be starting in Spain against Villarreal, but again I don’t hold my breath because there seems to be a personal issue from Arteta’s side.

Because let’s put it this way, what manager in their right mind -if you have a talent that is Martinelli in your side- does not play someone like him, especially if you have an injury crisis to your first pick strikers and you have the biggest testing end to a season where you need to save face.

Just what is the young Brazilian doing wrong, I don’t know, but if Arsenal are not careful, like Serge Gnabry, Martinelli will leave and become a force in one of Europe’s top clubs becoming a big loss for us that leaves them saying “if only” we gave him the chance he deserved!

But given how letting star, key players go, seems to be the thing for Arteta, I wouldn’t put it past him to let Martinelli slip through the net too!

Shenel Osman