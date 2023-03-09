I hope Bellerin gets a standing ovation from Arsenal fans on his return to the Emirates

Hector Bellerin joined Arsenal as a 16 year old, he grew into a man in North London, staying with us for over a decade and contributing to our last three FA Cups.

For any other academy graduate he would be celebrated, yet the 27 year old left us in the summer with little fanfare-

Some readers were sensitive this week to my opinion that Leno made too many mistakes to play at the level we aspire to be.

I didn’t see the same people leap to Bellerin’s defence when he was getting constant abuse as a Gunner.

The Spaniard would be mocked for his interest in fashion, his pledge to plant a tree every time his team won, and for standing up to YouTube channels who got views based on verbally abusing players. He rightly pointed out that whoever shouted the loudest and swore the most was now how some chose to support their club.

What was his crime?

What did he do so wrong for some Gooners to turn on him?

He suffered a couple of serious injuries that robbed him of the pace which made him such an electric full back.

That’s all.

There was nothing wrong with his attitude or desire. His mind was willing but his body not.

It’s sad that not even past the age of 30 he has to accept he’s already past his peak.

He did have a great season at his boyhood club Real Betis ending their 17 year wait for a major trophy by lifting the Copa del Rey.

All parties would have liked the move to be permanent but wages were a stumbling block.

The right back proved in La Liga he could still be a decent squad player for Arteta, but the loan was never designed for the player to prove a point to our manager.

It was to reduce the wage bill with zero clubs willing to offer a transfer fee on top of a huge salary.

Arteta has been allowed to wash his hands of too many talents once he feels they don’t suit his ethos. His employers should have told him it’s a requirement to work with the resources you have and train and teach to make people better.

Not pay to rip up a contract which happens too many times.

Even from a business point of view it’s not good practise.

Bellerin’s final game for us was in pre-season against Orlando.

He deserved a better send off and a chance to say farewell to us and vice versa.

The Europa League gives us that chance especially the second leg a week on Thursday.

I hope the Emirates crowd give him the standing ovation and respect he didn’t get at the end.

After all those serious injuries he suffered, he did it for the Arsenal.

Thank you Bellerin.

Dan

