‘I hope he doesn’t go’ Ex-Gunner wants Dowman to reject World Cup call

Max Dowman has been tipped to earn a place in the England national team squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. However, Theo Walcott has urged caution, drawing from his own experience of being selected for a major tournament at a young age.

Walcott found himself in a similar position two decades ago when he was taken to the 2006 World Cup as a highly regarded young talent. Despite the excitement surrounding his inclusion, he did not feature in any matches during the tournament. In hindsight, the decision has often been questioned, with suggestions that a more experienced player could have contributed more effectively than the then-Arsenal youngster.

Walcott’s Advice from Experience

Reflecting on that experience, Walcott has advised against rushing Dowman into the international spotlight. As quoted by The Mirror, he said, “I hope he doesn’t go. I don’t mean it in a horrible way because if I could go back in time, I would change things. I would say to myself, ‘no, no, don’t do it’, but then try telling that to a 17-year-old.

“I do still see him and me differently as he’s playing in the Premier League but he needs to grow at his own pace, especially on the emotional side, because he’s a young adult.

“I had to grow up very fast but this team is still young and not as experienced. He’s being protected, which is important, whereas I had to get thrown in to talk to you lot the media.

“In time he will go, yes, but I don’t think this is the time and I think there are better players who arguably deserve to be there ahead of him.”

Focus on Development

Dowman has yet to fully establish himself within the Arsenal first team, and there is a strong argument that his development would be better served away from intense global scrutiny. Participation in a World Cup at this stage could place unnecessary pressure on a player still refining both his game and his maturity.

Allowing him to progress naturally, without the heightened expectations of international tournaments, may ultimately provide a more stable foundation for long term success.