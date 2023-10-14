“I hope it is behind them.” Adebayor sends a message to Arsenal fans

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has extended a message to Arsenal supporters, urging them to let go of the anger associated with his celebration against the Gunners during his time as a Manchester City player.

Adebayor was among the players who made the switch from Arsenal to City when the wealthy owners of the Manchester club initiated their ambitious project. His transfer was met with controversy and some Arsenal fans felt betrayed by the Togo international.

In his first match against Arsenal as a City player, he was subject to abuse from Arsenal supporters. Adebayor further fueled the animosity when he scored and celebrated in front of the Arsenal fans. His actions intensified the hostility from the already incensed Arsenal supporters.

Despite the incident, Adebayor has moved on from that period and encourages Arsenal’s fans to do the same.

Metro Sport quotes him saying: ‘Today I will make it clear, I don’t think any human being would accept it if people were singing about and insulting your family, especially your mother and father.

‘I would do anything for my mother and father.

‘It’s behind me now, I hope it is behind them. We all love football. And every once in a while when they see that celebration on television and social media, hopefully now they can laugh it off and move on.

‘That’s what I wish for the Arsenal fans and I wish them the best of luck this year.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Adebayor just wants some relevance; that is the only reason he has made this statement because he knows what he did cannot be forgiven.

We have moved on, but he will remain an enemy forever.

———————————————

