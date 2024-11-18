I hope no Arsenal fans will be celebrating Leandro Trossard’s injury on international duty

Leandro Trossard has faced significant criticism in recent weeks due to his on-pitch struggles. Some Gooners advocated for his benching, citing his lack of impact when playing in the inside channels as a 10 or, at times, as a false 9.
He impressed the other day while on international duty, despite his Belgium side losing 1-0 to Italy. Playing a midfield role, he was quite influential, providing crucial passes, and had the potential to score or assist a number of goals, but unfortunately, the Red Devils’ luck in front of goal was lacking.
He was eager to improve on his performance against Italy on Sunday night, which even earned him a shoutout from us. However, that wasn’t the case.
In the 37th minute of his team’s 1-0 loss to Israel, the Leandro Trossard sustained an injury and had to leave the game.
Odegaard, Trossard, Saka, Calafiori, Martinelli… what’s with our players picking an injury with their national team?
Reports indicate that an Israeli player stepped on Trossard’s foot during this match, causing him to limp off the field.
Although the injury’s extent is unknown, some Gooners’ reaction is surprising.
Some are celebrating that he’s going to be sidelined and won’t have to be involved in the next few games. We must confront this group. Injuries aren’t something to celebrate.
Any Arsenal supporter who is celebrating Trossard’s injury is not a true Arsenal fan…
As a Gooner, you should be hoping that Trossard will be okay, as Arsenal needs every player at this point.
Winless in the last four league games, Arsenal needs to turn things around in the fixture marathon ahead of them to salvage their league campaign.
Yes, Trossard hasn’t been at his best, but only one Arsenal attacker has thrived in Martin Odegaard’s absence, and that’s Bukayo Saka. With Odegaard back, Arsenal’s attacking dynamics are bound to change, and that would possibly give the Arsenal attackers like Trossard the lift they needed to regain their form.
Super-sub or not, Trossard has proven himself at Arsenal; we can’t be unfair to him by doubting him when we need to back him.
Jack Anderson
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I bet no Gooner will celebrate Trossard’s injury, because he’s a super-sub
I just wanted him benched because he has single-handedly cost us seven points
This is Jesus’ chance to showcase his skills
💯 true
Why would anyone celebrate Trossard getting injured?
people need to give Trossard some leeway. For me he takes that lw position when everyone is fit. Being judged on playing as a creative ten when his best attribute is being a shadow striker and appearing unmarked in the box. When he’s carded with being the creative outlet he’s going to struggle as he’s a finisher not a creator. Similar situation with Havertz being used in a position he doesn’t really excel at in midfield.
Some of these national team managers can be very insensitive.
I mean, Trossard played all of 90 minutes against Italy; couldn’t he have been rested against Israel?
CM, Belgium needed to put out their strongest side, as they don’t want to get relegated from their Nations League group A.
I’ve not been overly impressed with Trossard’s recent performances, but I certainly am not celebrating that he’s picked up an injury.
I find it strange that if there are any fans out there who are celebrating, what are you thinking.
Trosard by far our best finisher in the team at the moment.
We need him fit. It is not easy to play for the manager, he works you like a slave master. No way Trosard runs around that midfield like Odegard on short notice.
We need him as an impact sub.
I love his intelligent play.
His form will be back, let’s give him some time please.
You’d be a pretty odd Arsenal fan to “celebrate” any Arsenal player being injured, wouldn’t you?
Criticising Trossard or any Arsenal player for their performance is one thing – these are highly professionals so that goes with the territory – but being happy he’s injured is quite different.
Bertie,
Totally agree, the mind boggles.
Anyone celebrating an Arsenal player injury, is NOT a true fan.
Hope all our injured players are back soon.