I hope no Arsenal fans will be celebrating Leandro Trossard’s injury on international duty

Leandro Trossard has faced significant criticism in recent weeks due to his on-pitch struggles. Some Gooners advocated for his benching, citing his lack of impact when playing in the inside channels as a 10 or, at times, as a false 9.

He impressed the other day while on international duty, despite his Belgium side losing 1-0 to Italy. Playing a midfield role, he was quite influential, providing crucial passes, and had the potential to score or assist a number of goals, but unfortunately, the Red Devils’ luck in front of goal was lacking.

He was eager to improve on his performance against Italy on Sunday night, which even earned him a shoutout from us. However, that wasn’t the case.

In the 37th minute of his team’s 1-0 loss to Israel, the Leandro Trossard sustained an injury and had to leave the game.

Odegaard, Trossard, Saka, Calafiori, Martinelli… what’s with our players picking an injury with their national team?

Reports indicate that an Israeli player stepped on Trossard’s foot during this match, causing him to limp off the field.

Although the injury’s extent is unknown, some Gooners’ reaction is surprising.

Some are celebrating that he’s going to be sidelined and won’t have to be involved in the next few games. We must confront this group. Injuries aren’t something to celebrate.

Any Arsenal supporter who is celebrating Trossard’s injury is not a true Arsenal fan…

As a Gooner, you should be hoping that Trossard will be okay, as Arsenal needs every player at this point.

Winless in the last four league games, Arsenal needs to turn things around in the fixture marathon ahead of them to salvage their league campaign.

Yes, Trossard hasn’t been at his best, but only one Arsenal attacker has thrived in Martin Odegaard’s absence, and that’s Bukayo Saka. With Odegaard back, Arsenal’s attacking dynamics are bound to change, and that would possibly give the Arsenal attackers like Trossard the lift they needed to regain their form.

Super-sub or not, Trossard has proven himself at Arsenal; we can’t be unfair to him by doubting him when we need to back him.

Jack Anderson

