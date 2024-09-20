“I hope the fans know how much they mean to players” says Arsenal Women’s Alessia Russo

The 2024-25 WSL season begins this weekend. Arsenal Women will be seeking to start the new season on a strong note, with a match versus WSL title rivals, Manchester City Women, at the Emirates Stadium. Kick-off: 12:30PM UK. Tickets are still available for the match on Arsenal.com, and it will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Ahead of this new WSL campaign, our Gunner women have given us a fair idea of what to expect. Head coach Jonas Eidevall, as well as players Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord, have all discussed how and why this season could be their year to win the league. For the new season, Alessia Russo has also dropped claims that are promising, like those of the two Matildas and the boss.

The England Lioness striker believes that as the women’s game grows, fans will have more reason to be excited. And, as supportive as Gooners have been, she believes they must reciprocate that favour. She admits they sometimes disappoint them and don’t interact as much as they’d like, but they still try to deliver.

Via The Telegraph Russo said, “One of the best things about women’s football and the growth of the past few years is the connections and the stories that we have with the fans.

“As players, we always want to make time for the fans because they’ve been there from the start and they’ve helped grow our game. I hope the fans know how much they mean to players, but at the same time it is hard for us to thank everyone and see everyone.

“Sometimes it’s challenging, especially when we have midweek games and we have to almost start our recovery process as soon as the game is finished.”

The Gooners’ support has been crucial for the Arsenal Women squad. Unquestionably, fans enthusiastically cheer Arsenal in both wins and losses, and their games, whether home or away, consistently sell out. It’s a new season, and statements like Russo’s should help to inspire us all to keep cheering them on and supporting them as we hopefully watch them achieve their dreams this season.

Are you hopeful for our chances against Man City on Sunday? I am!

COYGW!

Danni P

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….