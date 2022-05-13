“I imagine they are favourites.” Pundit thinks he knows Nketiah’s next club

Former Premier League goalkeeper, Paddy Kenny believes West Ham is the overwhelming favourite to sign Eddie Nketiah now.
The striker could leave Arsenal at the end of this season when his contract expires, and it seems that will be the case even though the Gunners want to keep him.
They have made him their first-choice striker in the last few weeks, but he has still not accepted a new deal.
This points to him leaving the Emirates when this campaign finishes and he has several suitors who are prepared to make him their player next season.
Kenny believes the Hammers now have the upper hand in the race to add him to their squad, considering they are a London club and have needed a striker for some time now.
He tells Football Insider: “West Ham have needed a backup striker since January.
“I think it has cost them in the end because Antonio has dried up and his fitness is always in question anyway.
“If they have the opportunity to sign Nketiah on a free, well, he’s already in London. I imagine they are favourites.
“West Ham is a massive club as well, with a massive fan base. Any player would be lucky to go there.”
Nketiah is simply not good enough to be our main striker in the next campaign, and we should allow him to leave.
He has clearly said he doesn’t want to be a backup anymore, but he needs to realise that he doesn’t have the quality to be the main man at a top club.
Perhaps, he needs to spend more seasons honing his skills at the Emirates before leaving.
Nketia will play for Arsenal who now believe in his ability to lead the line. All big teams have more that 2 strikers. The arrival of another striker should not therefore be a concern since we have CL next campaign
Don’t touch the cash just yet with CL. Other than that, I feel Arsenal need someone more established than Nketiah.
You are right Atangana. Why can’t Arsenal have two strikers. Many writers here see the arrival of one player in a position as a displacement of one who was there. Then when an injury, sickness or even different tactics to suite a different opposition are needed they realise we are not good enough. A team can’t just have 11players.