“I imagine they are favourites.” Pundit thinks he knows Nketiah’s next club

Former Premier League goalkeeper, Paddy Kenny believes West Ham is the overwhelming favourite to sign Eddie Nketiah now.

The striker could leave Arsenal at the end of this season when his contract expires, and it seems that will be the case even though the Gunners want to keep him.

They have made him their first-choice striker in the last few weeks, but he has still not accepted a new deal.

This points to him leaving the Emirates when this campaign finishes and he has several suitors who are prepared to make him their player next season.

Kenny believes the Hammers now have the upper hand in the race to add him to their squad, considering they are a London club and have needed a striker for some time now.

He tells Football Insider: “West Ham have needed a backup striker since January.

“I think it has cost them in the end because Antonio has dried up and his fitness is always in question anyway.

“If they have the opportunity to sign Nketiah on a free, well, he’s already in London. I imagine they are favourites.

“West Ham is a massive club as well, with a massive fan base. Any player would be lucky to go there.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah is simply not good enough to be our main striker in the next campaign, and we should allow him to leave.

He has clearly said he doesn’t want to be a backup anymore, but he needs to realise that he doesn’t have the quality to be the main man at a top club.

Perhaps, he needs to spend more seasons honing his skills at the Emirates before leaving.

