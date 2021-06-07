“I just do not see that happening” Campbell says Arsenal will struggle to convince youngster to join them

Kevin Campbell has shut down Arsenal’s chance of signing Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell this summer.

The 21-year-old has become linked with a move to the Emirates as Arsenal considers signing another full-back to deputise for the often-injured Kieran Tierney.

Tierney’s injury problems last season saw Mikel Arteta play Granit Xhaka out of position on the left side of the defence.

Tierney is one of Arsenal’s best players but his continuous absence doesn’t help the team and it would be best if the club has a ready-made deputy for him.

Mitchell is one of the upcoming top left-backs in England and the youngster is the type of player that will fit the role at Arsenal.

However, former Arsenal man, Campbell is not convinced that he would join them because he claims the youngster would be concerned about his playing time.

He knows he wouldn’t displace Tierney so easily and that would affect his decision to move to the Emirates or not.

Campbell said to Football Insider: “It’s definitely a position that needs to be addressed.

“I think Mitchell would be a capable deputy for Kieran Tierney next season but I just do not see that happening.

“He has just signed a new long-term contract at Palace. I cannot see that happening, no chance.

“He will want not want to be second choice. He looks happy at Palace and he is playing every week. Why would he want to leave to sit on the bench at Arsenal?”