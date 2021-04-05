“I just don’t see a team player there. I just don’t.” Arsenal man slammed for his contribution

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had a poor season and the criticism of his performances just keeps coming.

The attacker has been Arsenal’s best goalscorer since he joined the club in 2018 and his fine scoring figures earned him his latest contract at the club.

However, since he signed it, there has been a significant drop in his performance and it is not just the goals.

The striker’s overall contribution to the team play has now been criticized with Tony Cascarino claiming that he isn’t a team player.

Aubameyang laboured, yet he had no impact as Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-0 at the Emirates at the weekend.

Cascarino claims that Auba’s numbers look like an illusion because that is the only thing people talk about when they defend him.

He even predicts that Arsenal might have another Mesut Ozil situation on their hands because the striker isn’t getting any younger.

“Aubameyang was nearly playing behind Tierney,” the 58-year-old told talkSport.

“He does frustrate me anyway because I do think he’s one of those players where I look at him and think ‘your numbers, are they an illusion?’ Because that is the only argument.

“He reminds me of a second [Mesut] Ozil where it’s going. He’s 31 years old, he’s 32 in June.

“I remember having a conversation about Aubameyang and the only debate and why you always get concerned about being critical of him, his numbers tell you he’s a great striker and gets lots of goals but to me, I just don’t see a team player there. I just don’t.”