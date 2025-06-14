“I just feel at home here.” Arsenal target responds to rumours of a summer move

Jorrel Hato continues to attract interest from several top European clubs, with Arsenal reportedly among those pursuing the talented defender ahead of the summer transfer window. Amid mounting speculation about a potential move, the Dutch player has shared his thoughts on staying at Ajax, where he remains a key figure.

Hato established himself in Ajax’s senior team at the age of 16 and has since become an integral part of the squad. His consistent performances and rapid development have earned him a regular starting position whenever he is available for selection. This level of reliability has drawn the attention of clubs such as Liverpool and Arsenal, with the latter reportedly eager to secure his signature.

Despite the rumours linking him with a transfer, Hato remains grounded and committed to his current responsibilities. At present, his focus is firmly on representing his country in the Under-21 European Championship. While acknowledging the ongoing interest in his future, the defender has expressed contentment with his situation at Ajax.

Hato Reaffirms His Commitment to Ajax

Speaking about his future, Hato shared his thoughts during a recent interview, as cited by Goal.com:

“In the Dutch league you have to show how good you are against the big clubs. Ultimately, I have to continue to develop the things I am already good at, so that it becomes top. How do I describe my time at Ajax? Ajax is home for me. I just feel at home here.”

His comments reflect both maturity and loyalty, underlining his desire to grow further within his current environment. Rather than being distracted by external speculation, Hato appears determined to remain focused on his development and contribution at club and national level.

Arsenal Remain Interested but Face Uncertainty

While Arsenal are reportedly keen to bring Hato to the Emirates, there is no clear indication that a move will materialise during this transfer window. The competition for his signature is expected to be intense, and with the player expressing his attachment to Ajax, any potential transfer may depend on various factors beyond interest alone.

Hato is undoubtedly a promising talent, and should a move to Arsenal occur in the future, he could prove to be a valuable addition. However, for the time being, his commitment to Ajax remains evident.

