“I just have to be ready.” Arsenal star waiting for his chance

Jorginho has faced challenges in finding regular playing time at Arsenal this season, with manager Mikel Arteta favouring other midfield options. The Italian midfielder joined the Emirates in January after Arsenal’s failed pursuit of Moises Caicedo.

Jorginho played a pivotal role in the team during the final matches of the previous season, contributing significantly to Arsenal’s title push. However, this season, he has struggled to secure a spot in the starting lineup and has often found himself on the bench, unused, in several matches.

Arsenal’s campaign has just started in European competition, and they also have the FA Cup and Carabao Cup fixtures ahead this season. These competitions could provide Jorginho with opportunities to feature on the field.

Despite the limited playing time and reported interest from other clubs, Jorginho remains focused on preparing diligently for his chances, with the determination to make an impact when the opportunity arises.

He tells Gianluca di Marzio:

“There are many matches and I just have to be ready when the time comes.

“We need to continue working on the path we have taken. There is a lot of room for improvement but I think we are on the right path.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The current Arsenal team is in top shape and we cannot give playing chances to all our players.

The club needs depth and Jorginho will get his chances before the term ends, so he must keep training well.

