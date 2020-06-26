I just hope we can see this same Xhaka in every Arsenal game

Granit Xhaka put in a man of the match performance as Arsenal beat Southampton 2-0 to return to winning ways.

The Swiss midfielder has come under fire on many occasions before now and he even fell out with the club’s fans this season, which cost him the captain’s armband (Goal).

He was even on the verge of leaving Arsenal (SkySports), but Mikel Arteta managed to convince him to stay.

He has been getting better under the Spaniard, and his return to action against Southampton was a delight.

Arsenal lost their two games after they lost him to injury against Manchester City and I wish he had played the game against Brighton, I strongly believe that we would have gotten something from that game.

Xhaka was tidy in possession against Southampton and he brought about an urgency that we haven’t seen in a long time to our play.

We need to end this season in a European place and we will need our players to be in top form for that to happen.

All I want is for Xhaka to deliver the same performance he delivered against Southampton in our next few games. A more consistent performance from him might bring about an upturn in performance from other team members as well.