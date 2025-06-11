‘I just want to enjoy football.’ Partey discusses his Arsenal future amidst uncertainty

Thomas Partey remains a key figure at Arsenal, and the club is determined to keep him beyond the current campaign. The Ghanaian midfielder is out of contract at the end of the 2024–2025 season, and efforts are already underway to ensure his stay is extended. Arsenal’s reluctance to allow him to leave earlier this summer is a reflection of how highly he is valued within Mikel Arteta’s plans.

During the 2024–2025 season, Partey delivered some of his finest performances in an Arsenal shirt. He played a crucial role in what was one of the club’s strongest seasons in recent years, helping the team reach the semi-finals of both the Champions League and the Carabao Cup. Prior to this campaign, injuries had frequently hampered his availability, but he remained largely fit throughout, offering much-needed consistency in midfield.

Club and Player Keen to Continue Partnership

With his current deal nearing its end, Partey is aware that other clubs may express interest, especially given his resurgence in form. However, the midfielder appears keen to remain in North London, and ongoing talks between the club and his representatives suggest both parties are open to an extension.

The midfielder’s experience, tactical awareness and leadership on the pitch are attributes Arsenal will not want to lose. Despite interest from other teams, Partey’s commitment to the club is clear, and supporters are hopeful an agreement will be reached soon.

Partey Reflects on His Future

Partey himself has spoken about his current mindset and the considerations influencing his future. He tells 3News:

“We are not getting younger. There are a lot of things where you have to look now with a family, where you want them to be happy. When you are young you just play anywhere.

I’m an Arsenal fan, I can’t decide anything and just have to leave it to my agent and the club. Me, I just want to enjoy football.”

This statement highlights the midfielder’s personal connection to Arsenal while also acknowledging the practical decisions he faces at this stage of his career. With both the player and the club seemingly aligned in their intentions, fans will be hoping that positive news emerges in the near future. Partey’s continued presence could prove vital as Arsenal look to build on their recent progress and compete for major honours.

