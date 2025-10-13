“I just want to…” Former Arsenal defender desperate to get back in the game

Former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has shared a major injury update along with a heartfelt message revealing his one wish going forward. The 26-year-old remains one of the few defenders capable of playing across the entire back four, a versatility most players can only dream of.

While he should be an asset to any manager, persistent injury struggles have turned him into a liability. Having left last summer, it is disappointing that he managed only 23 league appearances across his final two seasons at Arsenal, 22 of which came during the 2023-24 campaign. As the saying goes, a player is only as good as his availability, and with Tomiyasu unable to prove his fitness, Arsenal had little choice but to let him go.

Still without a club

Tomiyasu departed the club while the summer transfer window was still in full swing, yet he failed to secure a move elsewhere. AC Milan have been linked with his signature, while Brighton and other Premier League sides have also shown interest. Despite that, Tomiyasu remains without a club and is currently a free agent. Most teams are likely hesitant to commit, given that he has yet to regain full fitness.

Eyeing a comeback

The Japan international recently shared an Instagram story featuring cones on a training pitch, captioned (in Japanese):

“I just want to come back soon! I want to play football! That’s all! I’ll do it.”

Injuries aside, Tomiyasu proved himself a top-tier defender and a perfect utility man during his time in North London. Before the emergence of Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly, he was the only Gunner besides Oleksandr Zinchenko capable of playing the inverted full-back role effectively.

World Cup hopes

A return to Arsenal is unlikely, but hopefully he finds a new home soon. With the FIFA 2026 World Cup approaching, he needs regular football to secure his place in Japan’s squad. It would be a real shame if such a talented player missed out on representing his nation on the biggest stage.

