‘I know’ – Emile Smith Rowe is certain that his England call up ‘will come’

Gareth Southgate recently claimed that Emile Smith Rowe was close to getting a call up to the senior England side, and the Arsenal midfielder is confident that his chance will come.

The 21 year-old played a starring role for the England Under-21 side this week as they overcame a resilient Andorra side, scoring the only goal of the fixture, continuing his fine form this term for his club also.

Smith Rowe has been a consistent performer for the Gunners this term in behind the striker, and could arguably have been our best player so far this season, so it is no surprise that he has caught the attention of England boss Gareth Southgate, who recently named him as being close to getting a call-up to make his debut for the senior England team.

The Arsenal academy graduate insists that he is now confident that he will get his chance for the Three Lions, and wants to keep his focus on working hard and improving.

“I feel really grateful that he’s speaking about me like that in such a positive way,” ESR said after his Man of the Match performance on Monday(via Football365).

“But I’ve got to keep working hard, keep my head down and I know the opportunity will come. I’ve just got to make sure I’m ready for it.

“It is always an honour to represent my country whatever level it is. The seniors have a really strong team at the moment so I always know it is going to be difficult.

“I’ve just got to keep my head down and stay focused and keep doing what I am doing and hopefully I’ll get that opportunity in the future.”

Could Smith Rowe be an outside shot to make Southgate’s England squad next summer?

