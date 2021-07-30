‘I know for a fact’ – Two Arsenal summer priorities revealed

Arsenal are trying to sign both a number 10 and a striker this summer, as confirmed as a ‘fact’ by Ray Parlour.

The former midfielder spent a number of successful years at Highbury before we made the move to the Emirates, and has close links to the club at present, and he states he knows exactly which area of the team we are looking to strengthen.

We are believed to be closing in on the signing of Ben White at present, who will be expected to play a key role in the heart of the defence, and following the signings of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares, we now look to be eyeing reinforcements in attack.

James Maddison has been linked as a potential target, although his price tag has to be a little off-putting, but Ray Parlour insists there is likely truth in our interest as he knows ‘for a fact’ that we are looking to strengthen in that area, as well as our striker role this summer.

“The problem (with Maddison) is the price tag,” Parlour told TalkSPORT(via the Mirror). “Leicester would would want top money for him and would he want to leave Leicester?

“I think they will be backed and I think Brendan Rodgers will be backed. If he needs money to strengthen and bolster the squad I think the owner will say no problem there you go you just won us the FA Cup.

“Whether Arsenal have got the money to say he’s got to be worth £60-plus million maybe more. He’s a great, great player Maddison. He’s really really improved Leicester.

“I know for a fact Arsenal are looking for a No.10 and a striker at the moment and it’s about getting value for money.

“Certainly Leicester might price him out of the market from Arsenal’s point of view and they might have to look elsewhere.”

Maddison would certainly be an exciting option to bring into the squad, but his injury record and price-tag have to make you question if we could get better, but if we are seriously considering such a move then I can only be happy that we are continuing to actively seek out players who will improve our first-team, which will surely see us bridge the gap on our rivals up the table.

Would Maddison’s signing send a warning to the top four?

Patrick