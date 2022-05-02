“I know I am ready again to do it” Xhaka is open to captaining Arsenal again

Granit Xhaka has revealed he is open to becoming Arsenal’s captain again, a dramatic u-turn after his fallout with the club’s fans in 2019.
The Swiss midfielder was stripped of the armband after he lashed out at the fans in frustration and ripped off his jersey.
He nearly left in January 2020, but Mikel Arteta persuaded him to stay, and he has become an integral part of the Spaniard’s team.
Arsenal has had other captains since then, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.
Auba left in January and Lacazette could do the same in the summer. The Frenchman has not even been starting matches in recent weeks.
This means Arteta might have to decide on a new leader at the end of this season.
Xhaka has previously been running away from the role, but he reveals in a recent interview that he is now open to captaining the club again.
The Swiss midfielder told Sky Sports: ‘I will never say never, I was not ready for that again.
‘A captain of Arsenal can be without an armband and I am trying to lead the game and the players without the armband, but if tomorrow someone from the football club comes and asks if I want to take it I will be here because I know I am ready again to do it.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Xhaka has been an important player for us in the last few seasons, and he has done more than enough to earn the forgiveness of the fans.
However, he might never be our captain again if Martin Odegaard continues doing the job so well.
The Norwegian looks suited for that role, and he will probably be our next permanent captain.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
NOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!
When will we learn? It’ll just happen again. I’d still prefer he moved on in the summer. A few good games and all is forgiven/forgotten at this club.
Think Odegaard is perfect for that roll officially.
Xhaka is still playing that captain roll on the pitch conveying the gaffer instructions.
He remains a key figure in the squad on and off the pitch, but you really don’t realize it until he is missing due to injury or some form of illness .
Big Xhaka fan but I think that ship has sailed.
He’s proving you don’t need to be captain to be a leader and I hope he stays next year with him and Partey competing with one marquee signing for the two pivots.
I don’t think arteta loves him that much.
Seems Arteta as a type for the captaincy
Left footed midfield players ,good on the ball but no pace or power but he can control when they speak to the media ,I suppose it reminds him of himself as a player .
These type of players do not win you titles .
He’s won the FA and community shield twice if ur memory is failing you,mate.