“I know I am ready again to do it” Xhaka is open to captaining Arsenal again

Granit Xhaka has revealed he is open to becoming Arsenal’s captain again, a dramatic u-turn after his fallout with the club’s fans in 2019.

The Swiss midfielder was stripped of the armband after he lashed out at the fans in frustration and ripped off his jersey.

He nearly left in January 2020, but Mikel Arteta persuaded him to stay, and he has become an integral part of the Spaniard’s team.

Arsenal has had other captains since then, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Auba left in January and Lacazette could do the same in the summer. The Frenchman has not even been starting matches in recent weeks.

This means Arteta might have to decide on a new leader at the end of this season.

Xhaka has previously been running away from the role, but he reveals in a recent interview that he is now open to captaining the club again.

The Swiss midfielder told Sky Sports: ‘I will never say never, I was not ready for that again.

‘A captain of Arsenal can be without an armband and I am trying to lead the game and the players without the armband, but if tomorrow someone from the football club comes and asks if I want to take it I will be here because I know I am ready again to do it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has been an important player for us in the last few seasons, and he has done more than enough to earn the forgiveness of the fans.

However, he might never be our captain again if Martin Odegaard continues doing the job so well.

The Norwegian looks suited for that role, and he will probably be our next permanent captain.