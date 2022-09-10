‘I left with tears in my eyes.’ David Dein revisits his Arsenal departure

Years after his ousting from Arsenal as its vice-chairman, David Dein still feels hurt by the termination of his employment with his beloved club.

He was in that role between 1983 and 2007, so you can say he may have forgotten that it was a job that could end at any time.

The English football executive had presided over some of the club’s biggest successes, and he didn’t see a termination letter coming at all.

Decades later, he still feels hurt by the club’s decision to remove him as its executive.

While speaking exclusively with The Daily Mail, he said:

‘I’m a glass half-full person.

‘I want to be positive, I want to be the guy who puts a brick in the wall, who builds something. That was the worst I felt apart from when my mother, and my brother Arnold, died. I left with tears in my eyes.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dein was one of our most popular and successful football executives, and it must have been a very hard decision to remove him from his role at the club in 2007.

However, in football, sometimes you have to make tough decisions and the club did exactly that with his dismissal.

